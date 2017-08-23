England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney announced on Wednesday he is retiring from international football with immediate effect.

It brings to an end an eventful career for one of the world’s most popular strikers. A look at some numbers that defined his stint on the international stage.

Rooney’s England career in numbers

119 appearances Wayne Rooney made for England, the most by an outfield player. Goalkeeper Peter Shilton remains England’s most-capped player with 125 games.

53 goals Rooney scored for England, an all-time national record.

71 wins England registered when Rooney made an appearance. (29 draws, 19 losses).

17 years was Rooney’s age when he made his international debut. (17 years and 111 days). He came on as a substitute in a friendly against Australia in 2003. It was an England record at the time, but has since been surpassed by Theo Walcott.

Rooney was just 17 when he made his international debut. Photo: AFP

22 was the number of times Rooney captained England. (He wore the band on seven other occasions when after coming on as a substitute.

45 years was how long England’s scoring record lasted before Rooney netted his 50th international goal in 2015. With the goal, Rooney had dislodged Sir Bobby Charlton who had occupied the spot for since 1970.

7 goals Rooney has scored in the final stages of international tournaments. He had scored four of those during the 2004 Euros, when he was just 18 years old.

6 are the number of major tournaments Rooney has played in since making his debut for England.