AB de Villiers on Wednesday announced that he had stepped down as skipper of South Africa’s ODI team, but added that he would be available for selection in all formats of the game.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, de Villiers said: “A lot has been said and written over the past 12 months, and I feel it is time to make my position absolutely clear. Over the past year or so, I have tried to manage many commitments.”

“I have felt mentally and physically tired; my wife and I are bringing up two fantastic kids and playing in all three formats ever since 2004 has taken its toll,” he added.

.@ABdeVilliers17 steps down as captain but guarantees '100% commitment to Proteas in every format of the game'pic.twitter.com/1ATaf8UDUw — The Field (@thefield_in) August 23, 2017

In the past two years, De Villiers has struggled to maintain his fitness and had remained unavailable for multiple series, especially in the longest format. He also addressed the flak that he had drawn for allegedly “picking and choosing” when to play for the national side.

“Together with Cricket South Africa, we have tried to develop a viable schedule which allows me to prolong my career for as long as possible. This strategy has prompted some people to say I am picking and choosing when to play for the Proteas, and even to suggest I am somehow putting myself before the team. That is simply not true. That has never been true. Playing for South Africa is, and will always be, the greatest privilege of my life,” he stated.

"There is plenty of hard work ahead in the nets. I will be ready to play, if required, from the middle of October onwards." - De Villiers pic.twitter.com/vhCdIIEsQI — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 23, 2017

The last time De Villiers played for South Africa was in June when he played a T20I and an ODI against England. He has not appeared in a Test since January 2016.

"I have assured the national selectors that I will be available for selection in all three formats of the game during the coming season" AB pic.twitter.com/oZi9qZndLn — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 23, 2017

“I want to get back on the field and I have today assured the national selectors that I will be available for selection in all three formats of the game during the coming season,” De Villiers said.

“There is plenty of hard work ahead in the nets and I must prepare properly, but I will be ready to play, if required, from the middle of October onwards,” he added.

"Faf du Plessis has proved to be an outstanding captain...Whoever is chosen as the new ODI captain will have my complete support"De Villiers pic.twitter.com/c08R8XMPug — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 23, 2017

The 33-year-old hailed the captaincy of Faf du Plessis, who has adopted the leadership role since de Villiers’ stepped aside.

“Faf du Plessis has proved to be an outstanding captain of the T20 and Test teams, and bearing this in mind, I have informed Cricket South Africa that I would like to step down as captain of the ODI team,” he said.

“It has been an honour to lead the team for the past six years, but it is now time for someone else to take the ODI side forward. Whoever is chosen as the new ODI captain will have my complete support,” he added.