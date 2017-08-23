India’s women wrestlers failed to make a mark on Day 3 of the Wrestling World Championships as four grapplers - Shilpi Sheoran, Pooja Sihag, Lalita Sehrawat and Pooja Dhanda - failed to reach the medal rounds in their respective categories on Wednesday.

Sheoran, who was competing in the 63kg category, lost her qualification bout to Orkhan Purevdorj of Mongolia, but got a second opportunity through repechage after her opponent reached the final. However, Sheoran did not go far as she lost in round one to Henna Johansson of Sweden.

Sihag began impressively as she won her qualification bout in the 75kg category with a win by fall over Samar Hamza of Egypt. The Indian grappler, however, lost in the round of 16 as she struggled to get past Canada’s Justina Stasio. A chance of repechage was also ruled out after Satsio faltered in the quarter-final.

In the 55kg category, Sehrawat followed a similar trajectory like Sihag. She advanced to the round of 16 after he opponent Paula Kozlow of Poland retired after injuring herself during the match.

Sehrawat, though, could not make most of the reprieve and lost Mariia Gurova of Russia in the round of 16. Gurova went on to lose in the quarter-final, ruling out a repechage opportunity for Sehrawat.

Dhanda defeated Sonia Baudin of France in the 58kg qualification bout. She, however, lost in the round of 16 to Ningning Rong of China. She too could not enter the repechage round after Rong’s loss in the quarter-final.