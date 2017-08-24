The 25th anniversary of Michael Schumacher’s first Formula One victory will be celebrated with a special tribute at Spa by his teenage son Mick.

The 18-year-old, an upcoming driver himself, will drive demonstration laps in a 1994 Benetton – the car in which his father won the first two world tiles – at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Sabine Kehm, the spokesperson for the family, told Reuters on Wednesday that the 18-year-old will drive the car before Sunday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps. Schumacher, considered the greatest Formula One driver, won the first of his record 91 career wins at Spa on August 30 1992.

Kehm said it was not possible to use the race-winning 1992 Benetton due to mechanical and insurance issues, reported BBC.

Belgian GP down the years



Michael Schumacher took his first Victory in F1 in the 1992 Belgian Grand Prix, the first of 6 victories in Spa pic.twitter.com/Qo2p4GoO3C — SUTTON IMAGES (@suttonimages) August 22, 2017

The German went on to win the seven world championship titles, including five consecutive ones with Ferrari. However, Schumacher met with a skiing accident in 2013 and suffered severe head injuries and hasn’t since been seen in public.

Schumacher has always had a special connection with Spa. He had an impressive debut in Belgium with the Jordan team in 1991 and had went on to win a record six times at Spa, including clinching his seventh world championship there in 2004 – the only title ever won there.

Mick Schumacher is currently part of the junior motor racing circuit competing in European Formula Three after a debut in Formula Four.