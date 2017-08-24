“Expect more of the same” was the title of the preview on this website on Wednesday. And yet, cricket is a game of glorious uncertainty. That is probably the only thing Sri Lanka can rely on as they face for yet another clash against, what seriously looks, an unbeatable Indian team in the second One-Day International of their five-match series in Pallekele.

Even India will want a better challenge just so they can test out some of their new players in the team. The middle-order puzzle remains and it has fallen on KL Rahul to solve it, but for that he needs to get a chance. Question marks remain around MS Dhoni’s value to the team as well but again he needs to get a proper bat to event attempt to answer.

The only hope is that Sri Lanka turns up.

Live:

2.35 pm: It’s been a slow start so far for Sri Lanka. 2/0 off 2 overs.

300 international ODI matches for Virat Kohli!

3⃣0⃣0⃣ international matches for the captain.



And he's only 28!



Live: https://t.co/Jm0mEZL6az pic.twitter.com/CjOr9YABAP — The Field (@thefield_in) August 24, 2017

I tend to agree with this gent.

Should have batted first and challenged themselves to score 400+. Set a target yourself when the opposition cannot put one #SLvIND — HowlingMadMurdock (@SinghviChinmay) August 24, 2017

2.15 pm: Another match, another toss. Kohli wins another one. India will field first, Sri Lanka will bat. Ho hum.

And it's the same old script as well. Kohli wins toss, Will field first. #SLvIND



Live: https://t.co/Jm0mF02Hz9 — The Field (@thefield_in) August 24, 2017

No changes from India. Kohli says experiments are more in the role of the team. But Sri Lanka have made three. Chameera, Dananjaya and Siriwardana are in. Thisara, Wanidu and Sandakan are out. Three pacers for Sri Lanka. And that might be helpful.

Because of the altitude, pacers could do well here, says @ImZaheer.



And the stats back him up.



Live: https://t.co/Jm0mEZL6az pic.twitter.com/0vAuHUCONM — The Field (@thefield_in) August 24, 2017

2.00 pm: Right. Good afternoon. Beautiful Pallekele in Kandy is the venue for the second ODI.

The boys are here for the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka at Kandy #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/uAFW1mvsFY — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2017

And to continue your build-up to the match, here’s an explainer into how Virat Kohli has become a fitness god.