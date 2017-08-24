India’s arduous road at the wrestling world championships in Lutte, Paris continued on Thursday as India’s biggest medal hopes Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik bowed out in the earlier rounds.

The 22-year-old Phogat started strongly in the 48 kg category winning her qualification bout over Ukraine’s Oksana Livach by a comfortable 13-2 margin to advance to the round-of-16. In her pre-quarter-final bout against United States’ Victoria Lacey Anthony, Phogat once again raced away to a quick 4-0 lead. However, the American surprised the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist to claim the win by 6-4.

UPDATE: Phogat’s hopes of a bronze medal are over after her American opponent lost in the quarter-final.

Yui Susaki defeats Victoria Lacey Anthony in their QF. That means no repechage progression for Vinesh Phogat #Lutte2017 — The Field (@thefield_in) August 24, 2017

In the 60 kg category, Malik, the 2016 Rio Olympics’ bronze medallist, was defeated by German Luisa Niemesch by a 3-2 margin in the pre-quarter-finals. Malik, who made it to the round-of-16 without having to play the qualifying bout, has to wait to find out if she can progress through to the repechage rounds. If Niemesch reaches the final, Malik will take her place in the repechage rounds.

In other results, Sheetal Tomar reached the quarter-final (at the time of publishing) with a win over Jessica Schrader Lavers McBain of Australia. In the 69 kg category Navjot Kaur lost to Nasanburmaa Ochirbat from Mongolia in the round of 16.