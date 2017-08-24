Sanjivani Jadhav, one of the rising stars of Indian athletics, won a silver medal in the women’s 10,000m at the 29th World University Games in Taipei.

This is the second major medal for the 20-year-old, who was also a medallist at the World School Olympiad. The Nashik girl had earlier won a bronze in the 5000m at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar in July.

Daria Maslova (KGZ) just won Gold in the Women's 10k ahead of Sanjivani Jadhav (IND) and Ai Hosoda (JPN). #Universiade2017 #SUTaipei2017 pic.twitter.com/EZ1xEy7Amn — #FISU #SUTaipei2017 (@FISUnetwork) August 23, 2017

Kyrgyztan’s Daria Maslova won the gold with a timing of 33:19.27 and Jadhav came second best at 33:22.00. To put Jadhav’s effort into context, Meslova entered the event after competing at the World Athletics Championships in London earlier this month.

Jadhav had initially tried her hand in wrestling and even participated in district-level tournaments before taking up track and field after coach Vijender Singh convinced her parents.