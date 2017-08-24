“It was difficult the first week. We cried and then we worked on the ground. The three-four days after the [Indian Super League] draft, people said whatever they had to say on the personal chat.”

This was Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri speaking on the eve of the game against North Korean side April 25 SC on the effect that the ISL Draft had on his and the team’s morale ahead of their opening game of the season.

Bengaluru FC had a newly assembled squad ahead of the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semi-final against relatively unknown opponents, the champions of North Korea. Did they have enough time to gel together, to figure each other’s moves out? The team that had won four trophies in four years was dismantled and they barely had 27 days to figure out a gameplan.

Play

It wasn’t Chhetri alone, though. Ex-Bengaluru men CK Vineeth and Rino Anto, now of rival ISL side Kerala Blasters, were in attendance, sitting amongst the fans who had once cheered them on. Asian nights at the Kanteerava, after all, are a special occasion, especially post last season’s run to the final, and the duo could hardly be blamed for missing the frenzy and the excitement.

On the pitch, Albert Roca had much more pressing concerns. BFC’s rock at the back, John Johnson, had earlier announced that he would be missing the AFC Cup due to personal reasons.

Roca, who had shown an inclination in his first season towards fielding three at the back, opted for a 4-3-3 with Juanan Gonzalez partnering new recruit Rahul Bheke, while Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra patrolled the wings.

Hoping that BFC will be lining up this way against 4.25 today - #BENv425 #Indianfootball pic.twitter.com/KnWziuVsuG — football news india (@fni) August 23, 2017

It was arguably the calmness of the man behind the back four and between the sticks which gave confidence to the rest of the team. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, having left Stabaek FC for Bengaluru, would have to put his European pedigree to good use in Asian competition.

And so he did. Bengaluru FC were slower off the blocks and their opponents were successful in pinning them back. A lunge by Lenny Rodrigues earned him a yellow and the North Koreans a free-kick which Gurpreet saved very easily.

On another occasion, Kim Jong-Chol climbed highest but his header was tame and it went wide. Gurpreet’s reaction was interesting and it seemed like he was motioning towards Bheke and Juanan to close the spaces between them.

It did appear as though the North Koreans had an inkling that the centre-back pairing was a new one and a high percentage of their attacks came through the centre. Half-chances though they were, they still had to be saved and Gurpreet and the rest of the defence can be reasonably confident after a clean sheet in the first game of the season.

The goals didn’t start flowing but an impressive bit of movement by Udanta Singh was all it took to break the shackles. Khabra’s pass into the box was reached by the Manipuri, who was toppled over by goalie Ri-Kang giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Up stepped Chhetri, the skipper coolly slotting home a Panenka penalty to give his new-look side the lead. It is interesting to note that Bengaluru have never lost when Chhetri has netted for them in a continental competition and that run continued here. He could have had one more on the night, when he beat the offside trap and lobbed the ball, which the keeper saved with a last-ditch touch of his fingertips.

The second goal was all Udanta, stealing the ball after an opposition defender had tried to switch flanks. Once the 21-year-old is on his bike, it’s very difficult to catch the man they affectionately call the Flash. He ran into the box, stroked it past the keeper to double BFC’s lead.

Lenny then let loose with a long-range piledriver, which the goalie saved. The rain had turned the ground into a small collection of puddles, as the home team adjusted better to the conditions than their opponents.

Antonio Dovale, who juggled the ball keeping the crowd entertained, released Chhetri down the left, as he ran forward, prodding the ball and crossing it in with his left, only for the onrushing Lenny to slide it home and complete the rout for Bengaluru.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia, a late substitute for Udanta, could have made it four but with the goal at his mercy, he could only drag his shot wide as the Steelmen narrowly missed netting a fourth.

There's only one way I'm headed when these hills are on my left. Bengaluru, here I come! @WestBlockBlues, let's be loud!🙂 #BENv425 pic.twitter.com/NEhONZdaE7 — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) August 22, 2017

Given the conditions, the outcome was more than a favourable one. There is also a sneaky feeling that as the team was starting to hit its stride, the rain interrupted what could have been an even better attacking display from the home team.

One thing is for sure, we haven’t seen the best from this team yet, not even close. If Gurpreet and co can provide a sturdy line of defence, Dimas Delgado, Erik Partaalu and Dovale have another gear to step up surely, especially the last.

Chhetri did say it would be tough in Pyongyang but he knows that anything barring a complete meltdown in North Korea should see through to what is likely to be an interesting Inter-Zonal final against Tajik champions Istiklol.

See the next three games through and Bengaluru have the chance to host the AFC Cup final if they make it through. There is no bigger initiative for the Blues to try and reach the summit clash than playing it in front of a raucous home crowd.

As for the rest of the ISL teams, they will be looking upon this display as a marker for them to catch up to or better. It may be too early to say on the basis of one game and a yo-yo last season, but BFC iteration 2.0 under Roca look all set to excite and dazzle.