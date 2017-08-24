South Africa’s Faf du Plessis has been named captain of the World XI squad which is set to travel to Pakistan to play three T20Is in Lahore next month. He will accompanied with four South African team-mates Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, David Miller and Imran Tahir.

The squad includes players from seven other countries. George Bailey, Ben Cutting and Tim Paine are the three Australians that will be included in the squad. Paul Collingwood, Tamim Iqbal, Grand Elliot and Thisara Perera will feature from England, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka respectively. Samuel Badree and Darren Sammy will be the two West Indies players featuring in the squad.

For the first time in nearly nine years International cricket will return to Pakistan, after the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that the government approved a T20 series with a World XI to take place in Lahore.

The government has promised presidential-level security for the week-long tour by the World XI which will be a 15-man squad. The team will be led by Andy Flower as coach and will undergo a seven-day camp in Dubai before travelling to Lahore for three T20s, starting from September 10. West Indies and Sri Lanka will be the other two teams that will be touring the nation in the upcoming cricketing season.

World XI squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Grant Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy.