Premier League clubs have spent £1.17 billion on players so far in the current transfer window, according to business analytics firm Deloitte. With a week to go until the window closes, Deloitte’s Sports Business Group said that the 20 English top-tier clubs have shattered the previous record of £1.165 billion, which was set by the Premier League last year.

“The level of transfer expenditure in this summer’s window has been extraordinary,” Deloitte consultant Chris Stenson was quoted as saying by BBC. “But when analysed in the context of record broadcast, commercial and matchday revenues, Premier League clubs are spending within their means.

He added, “We expect further significant expenditure in the next seven days as clubs seek value in the market. Last summer, Premier League clubs spent around £300 million in the final week of the window, more than they did throughout the entire January 2017 window.”

Record £1.17 billion spending by Premier League clubs so far in the summer transfer window - and a week to go (Deloitte) pic.twitter.com/JTAMIdH9VX — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) August 24, 2017

Manchester United spent £75 million plus add-ons to Everton, a record between British clubs, for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, while Chelsea paid Real Madrid £70 million for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

With inputs from AFP.

