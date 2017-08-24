Zlatan Ibrahimovic has extended his stay at Manchester United by a year and will wear the No 10 jersey vacated by Wayne Rooney, the club announced on Thursday.

Ibrahimovic, 35, made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for the club last season before injuring his knee, which brought a premature end to his season.

Signed on a free transfer on a one-year contract prior to the start of the 2016-’17 campaign, the club released him after the season ended, even as Ibrahimovic got his knee operated upon. He was expected to be out at least till the end of the year, according to reports.

There had been speculation over the summer that Ibrahimovic would return to Old Trafford and manager Jose Mourinho hinted as much during a press conference. After the contract extension was confirmed, Mourinho said, “We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us.”

Currently undergoing rehabilitation, Ibrahimovic and Manchester United have both not intimated when the striker can be expected to return to the pitch, although Mourinho expects him to play in the second half of the season.

“After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return,” Mourinho said. “I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season.”

Ibrahimovic said that his return to Old Trafford was always on the cards. “I am back to finish what I started,” the Swede said. “It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch.”

