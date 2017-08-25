Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who regained the world No 1 ranking on Monday, and current women’s world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, were made the top seeds for the US Open on Thursday.

Nadal, who captured a 10th French Open title in June, will be chasing a third US Open title to go with those he won in 2010 and 2013 when the final Grand Slam of the season starts on Monday at Flushing Meadows.

He’s seeded first ahead of Britain’s Andy Murray, with Wimbledon champion Roger Federer seeded third.

Switzerland’s Federer will be seeking his 20th Grand Slam title and his sixth in New York.

But both Murray – who won the US Open in 2012 – and Federer have battled injuries in the build up, with the Briton sidelined since Wimbledon with a hip injury and Federer skipping the Cincinnati Masters with back trouble.

Injuries have led to a string of notable absentees, including reigning champion Stan Wawrinka and two-time winner Novak Djokovic.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, 20, is a beneficiary, ranked sixth in the world he is seeded fourth.

Former champion Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga round out the top eight. John Isner is the top US man, seeded 10th.

The draw will be held on Friday at noon.

Czech Pliskova, runner-up last year to Germany’s Angelique Kerber, leads the women’s field ahead of world No 2 Simona Halep.

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza, who won her second career Grand Slam title at Wimbledon and claimed her first WTA title on US courts at Cincinnati, is seeded third.

Elina Svitolina, winner of the WTA event in Toronto, is the fourth seed ahead of Caroline Wozniacki and Kerber. Johanna Konta and former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova complete the top eight.

Venus Williams is the highest ranked American, seeded ninth.

Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams will be absent as she awaits the birth of her first child.