Hosts UP Yoddha clinched a thrilling 25-23 win over the Telugu Titans in the last game played at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium on Thursday in Pro Kabaddi. This was also the Yoddhas’ first win at home, after four losses and a tie.

Starting play, the Titans dominated the hosts and went on to secure a 12-10 lead over the Yoddha at half-time. The second-half, then, had the Yoddha stage a comeback – first by levelling the scores and then by taking a lead. Though the Titans gave it their all right up to the last few moments, the Yoddhas went on take the win decisively. The silver lining for the Titans, however, was that their captain Rahul Chaudhari became the first player in the league’s history to score 600 points.

As action now moves on to the Mumbai leg, the Yoddha continue to retain their shacklehold atop the Zone B points table with four wins coming in 11 matches. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors and the Patna Pirates will take on each other in Friday’s Zone B clash at the National Sports Club of India in Mumbai.