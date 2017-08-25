Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra suffered a groin injury while taking part in the prestigious Diamond League Meetings finals, which led him to skip his last two rounds of the competition in Zurich.

The 19-year-old Indian junior world record holder did not attempt his fifth and final throws due to the injury and his first round effort of 83.80 metres fetched him a seventh place finish in a strong eight-man field in Zurich last night.

He fouled his second round throw and came up with 83.39m in the third. “During the third round throw, I had a groin injury. I tried for the fourth throw but (because of the pain) I stopped at the run-up, did not do running in,” Neeraj told PTI from Zurich, Switzerland.

That is why his fourth throw was also shown as a fouled attempt. “After that I did not further take part in the competition and I skipped my final two throws,” Neeraj, who has a season’s best of 85.63 m and personal best of 86.48m, said.

Asked if the injury was a minor one or of a serious nature, he said, “It (injury) is not minor, it is much more than that. If it was minor I would have continued and attempted the final two throws.” He, however, did not undergo any medical examination as he had a return flight to catch.

“I have not done any medical examination. I have to catch a flight and I am returning home,” said Neeraj, who could not make it to the final round of the World Championships in London earlier this month.

World Championships silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic emerged the Dimaond League winner with a best throw of 88.50m, while reigning Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany and Tero Pitkamaki of Finland were second and third with 86.59m and 86.57m respectively. World champion Johannes Vetter of Germany was fourth with 86.15m.

Neeraj accumulated six Diamond League points and ended at eighth place in the overall Diamond League rankings. He had finished fifth and seventh in the Paris and Monaco legs of the series in June and July respectively.

He is also richer by $7,000 from the elite Diamond League Meetings this season. He pocketed $2500 for finishing fifth in Paris, $1500 for finishing seventh in Monaco and $3000 for his seventh place performance in Zurich finals yesterday.