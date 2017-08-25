Beleaguered Indian left-winger Abinash Ruidas’ long-drawn contract dispute finally came to an end after East Bengal formally informed the 21-year-old that they were releasing him for the 2017-’18 season on Friday.

The Field accessed a copy of the official letter from East Bengal which informed the footballer that he was released from the club.

The young Indian footballer was caught in a bizarre situation in July after it emerged that he had signed a blank document with East Bengal in 2016 and realised that his contract went on till 2019 and not till 2017 as he had originally thought. In the meantime, Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC, who had bought Ruidas for Rs 18 lakh in the 2017 ISL draft, wrote to the All Indian Football Federation seeking a resolution for the dispute.

The AIFF was caught in a back-and-forth with the Indian Football Association, football’s governing body in West Bengal, and stated that the IFA did not have the authority to provide any solution to the contract dispute.