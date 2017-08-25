Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Friday said that his ministry will not take back its recommendation for Dronacharya Award to Hiranand Kataria, whose nomination has got mired in a controversy.

It has been reported that Kataria, who was given Dronacharya for kabaddi, is a joint secretary of the Wushu Association of India, and the players and coaches have expressed surprise over his selection.

“I would like to go by what the committee has suggested. The committee is headed by none other than Pullela Gopichand. But if contrary facts emerge, we will look into the matter,” Goel told PTI.

The minister said Kataria was nominated by an Arjuna awardee and it does not matter if the Kabaddi Federation of India nominates him or not.

Asked about weightlifter Sanjita Chanu opting to challenge her exclusion in court, Goel said, “One or other misses out, always.”

“People will always complain when they miss the recognition. We will definitely consider her next year.”

All 17 Arjuna awardees and two Khel Ratnas, chosen for the current year, will be conferred the honour on August 29, observed as National Sports Day, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.