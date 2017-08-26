P V Sindhu will take on 19-year-old Chinese hope Chen Yufei at the BWF World Badminton Championships semi-final on Saturday.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist has so far had a 100 per cent win record against the Chinese opponents in the flag-ship event starting from her first ever appearance in the World Championship in Guangzhou, China, back in 2013.

And if she does manage to maintain that record, India will have a finalist for the second consecutive World Championship.

We relive the five instances when Sindhu came across a Chinese opponent and came out on top at the flagship event.

2013 World Championship, Guangzhou

Yihan Wang (pre-quarterfinal): It was the first time Sindhu was playing the Chinese star in her own backyard, having lost to her in the Sudirman Cup, and not many would have given the then 18-year-old a chance to upset the London Olympics silver medallist. She, however, always maintained the upper hand in the 55 minute encounter and showed the maturity required to be a champion when Yihan Wang managed to save three match points in the second game. Sindhu had to then save a game point herself before closing out a straight game victory.

Result: 10-PV Sindhu bt 2-Yihan Wang 21-18 23-21

Shixian Wang (quarterfinal): It was yet another straight games victory for the Indian as she dominated the second meeting against the former world number one with a flurry of smashes, including 19 clear winners. Just like the match against Yihan, Sindhu grabbed the initiative from the opening point and this time only needed two match points to close out the match and become the first Indian women’s singles player to finish on the podium. And that too in her first ever appearance at the Worlds.

Result: 10-PV Sindhu bt 7-Shixian Wang 21-18 21-17

Where did she finish: She lost the semi-final against eventual champion Ratchnok Intanon, to finish with a bronze.

2014 World Championship, Copenhagen

Shixian Wang (quarterfinal): It was a repeat of the 2013 quarterfinals in Copenhagen, Denmark. Sindhu had barely managed to scrape through to the last eight round against Bae Ji-Yun of Korea in the earlier round and had also lost to the Chinese star twice in the same year before this meeting. It was a marathon encounter that lasted an hour and 25 minutes. Sindhu had raced to 11-5 lead in the opening game only for the Chinese to fight back and take the game 19-21. The second went neck-and-neck till 16-16 when Sindhu upped the tempo to take the match in the decider. The third and final game was energy sapping to say the least as the players engaged in long rallies and it was the four-point streak from 17-15 that saw Sindhu ultimately sail through.

Result: 11-PV Sindhu bt 2-Shixian Wang 19-21, 21-19, 21-15

Where did she finish: She lost to eventual champion Carolina Marin in the semifinals, to become the first Indian player to win two medals at the Worlds.

2015 World Championship, Jakarta

Li Xuerui (pre-quarterfinal): Sindhu had come to the world championship after a long injury lay-off but none of that seem to hamper the youngster against the London Olympic gold medallist. It was no doubt a dogged encounter with both players engaged in long rallies. In the final analysis, Sindhu won just one point more than her Chinese opponent (55:54) but did enough to clinch the 50 minute encounter with her trademark smashes.

Result: 11-PV Sindhu bt 3-Li Xuerui 21-17, 14-21, 21-17

Where did she finish: She lost to Sung Ji Hyun of Korea in the quarterfinals in the year Saina Nehwal went all the way to the final to win silver.

2017 World Championship, Glasgow

Sun Yu (quarterfinal): Sindhu had struggled to make it to the last eight against an energetic Cheun Hgan Yi of Hong Kong and the real question was whether Sindhu could recover well for the quarterfinals. But she did more than that as she completely decimated fifth seed Sun Yu in what was her shortest match in the championship. She controlled the rallies to perfection and the sliced drops and half smashes were too hot to handle for the Chinese, who came into the match with a 4-3 head-to-head record against the Indian.

Result: 4-PV Sindhu bt 5-Sun Yu 21-14, 21-9