Indian boxers began their campaign at the 19th World Boxing Championships on a strong note with an all-win record on the opening day at Hamburg on Friday.

Amit Phangal (49kg) and Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg), both making their debut at the championship, advanced into the second round with contrasting wins in the late evening session.

Asian bronze-medallist Amit was the first to take the ring and shrugged off a slow start to edge past Italian Federico Serra in a split verdict. The 21-year-old from Haryana, competing in the biggest tournament of his career, was tentative in the opening round, allowing his rival easy shots.

However, he shook off the slumber in the second and third round with some well-placed hooks and straights. In fact, Amit managed to out-pace his rival quite well in the closing three minutes, which perhaps tilted the scales in his favour.

World Championships 49kg Men R32: Amit Panghal defeats (4:1) Federico Serra (ITA) to enter R16.

“This is my first year in the senior circuit and so far it has turned out to be quite well. I am happy with the results I am getting,” Amit, whose biggest achievement so far has been the Asian bronze medal he won earlier this year, told PTI after his bout.

His ascent to the senior level has been rather meteoric, considering that he never figured prominently in Indian boxing’s youth circuit.

“Yes, I have never been among the most talked about in the youth circuit, didn’t get too many opportunities either but at the senior level, I am trying to make a mark. I spent an entire year trying to figure out my weaknesses and that is what is getting me results now,” he added.

“I take pride in being a hardworking boxer. I slog a lot and that is getting me the results perhaps,” he added.

He will be up against Carlos Quipo of Ecuador in his second-round bout. Quipo is seeded seventh and has got an opening round bye.

Gaurav was up against Sam Goodman, an 18-year-old world youth bronze- medallist and Oceania champion who sought crowd-funding to compete in the big event.

Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) beat Goodman Sam in Round 1 at the #HamburgWCH2017

Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) beat Goodman Sam in Round 1 at the #HamburgWCH2017

The 23-year-old Indian, disadvantaged to an extent by his short height, more than made up for it with his relentless attacks and didn’t concede much to his younger opponent. In fact, Goodman was left rather dazed by Gaurav’s hitting and had little to offer in retaliation.

Gaurav’s upper cuts stood out for impact and the judges had no hesitation in awarding the bout unanimously to the Delhi boxer, a remarkabke start considering his entry to the World Championship has been nothing short of a lucky break.

He had lost in the Asian Championships quarterfinals to miss out on automatic qualification but got a wild card from the Asian Boxing Confederation to make the cut.

Awaiting him in the second round is sixth-seeded Mauritian Jean-Jordy Vadamootoo, who is the reigning African champion and got a bye into the second round.