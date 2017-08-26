Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 39-36 to register their fourth victory of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League in Mumbai on Friday. Jasvir Singh scored 10 and Pawan Kumar scored nine points to lead their team to victory, reported PTI.

For U Mumba, Anup Kumar had a disappointing game. This was Jaipur’s fourth victory of the season and they now have 22 points from six games. U Mumba crashed to their fourth defeat of the season and have 17 points from seven games. U Mumba scored two points in the first three minutes to lead 2-0.

Jaipur Pink Panthers defence did the scoring in the initial minutes as they led 4-3 after five minutes. Pawan Kumar scored with a two-point raid in the seventh minute to lead 7-3. Kuldeep Singh scored with a three-point raid in the eighth minute as U Mumba trailed 6-7.

It was a close game for the first 10 minutes as both teams were tied at 8-8. In the 12th minute, the Pink Panthers inflicted an all out to lead 13-8. Jasvir Singh scored with a three-pont raid as Jaipur led 18-9 after 16 minutes.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were relentless in the first half as they went into the break leading 24-14. U Mumba had yet another disappointing outing and the 2015 winners weren’t strong enough to copewith Jaipur’s attack.

Anup Kumar scored with a raid point in the first minute of the second half but Pawan Kumar scored two points as Jaipur led 26-14 after 21 minutes.

Pink Panthers inflicted an all out in the 26th minute to lead 35-19. U Mumba were bereft of answers and had no answer to Jaipur’s aggression. U Mumba tried to make a comeback in the last five minutes as they inflicted an all out in 36th minute as they trailed 30-38.

U Mumba scored four points in the next two minutes as they trailed 34-38 in the 38th minute with Darshan Kadian scoring a raid point. The Pink Panthers, though, survived a late onslaught to win 39-36.

Deepak Narwal helps Warriors tie with Pirates

Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors played out an entertaining tie with the latter staging a brilliant second-half comeback, masterminded by Deepak Narwal, who picked up 11 points during the game. The game ended with both sides earning 36 points a piece.

The Pirates were running away with the contest in the first half and Pardeep Narwal (7 points) was on the forefront of it all. Vishal Mane, who managed six tackle points, also chipped in to help his team exercise their dominance over their opponents. Vinod Kumar and Monu Goyal too, impressed for the reigning champions.

Two all-outs and a super raid took the Pirates to a 24-11 lead at half-time. It was a different story in the second half as the Warriors hardly put a foot wrong. A frenetic last few minutes saw the Warriors scalp an all-out. With less than a minute to go, Narwal earned two points for his side. The Pirates had to contend with sharing their spoils in what was certainly one of the best contests of the tournament so far.