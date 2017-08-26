Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will drive for Ferrari until 2020 after extending his contract, the team said on Saturday.

“Scuderia Ferrari has extended its technical and racing agreement with driver Sebastian Vettel for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 racing seasons of the Formula One World Championship,” Ferrari said in a statement on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Vettel will also continue his partnership with veteran Kimi Raikkonen after it was announced this week that the latter would extend his stay for one more year.

The German decided to move to Ferrari from Red Bull racing in 2014, and got off to a blistering start during his debut season, winning the first three races. The 2016 season was a forgettable one for Vettel, but has bounced back in style during this season. He currently leads the drivers’ championship with nine rounds left in the season.

(With inputs from AFP)