Sweden’s Viktor Axelsen gained revenge over China’s defending champion Chen Long in the world championships semi-finals in Glasgow on Saturday.

In a surprisingly short match, the Danish number three seed beat the Olympic champion 21-9, 21-10 in just 39 minutes and will now face either five-time champion Lin Dan or top seed Son Wan-Ho in the final.

Chen had won the title in 2014 and 2015 and added the Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro last year, beating Axelsen in the semi-finals on his way to glory.

“I am a little out of words,” said Axelsen. “I never expected to win so comfortably and I am so very happy. I made very few mistakes today. It was nice to get revenge from the Olympic semi-finals. I am very proud of myself.”

He added, “Denmark is a small country, but I am very proud that we can compete with the bigger countries. It’s a dream come true. Ever since I was a little boy, I dreamed of making a world championships final.”

Chen, who was the number five seed, said, “I will get some rest and get back for the National Chinese Championships. Viktor played very well. Yesterday, I was the last men’s singles [match] on court and today I was the first. I need to get better at playing at a consistent level whenever I play.”