The annual Kolkata derby between arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in the Calcutta Football League premier division group A will be played on September 24, the Indian Football Association announced on Saturday.

The IFA had initially contemplated holding the derby on September 17. However, on account of the date clashing with West Bengal’s celebrations of Mahalaya and Viswakarma Puja, the derby was accordingly postponed.

Along with the scheduling of the derby, dates of two additional match-ups were also announced. The game between Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting will be held on September 10. East Bengal versus Mohammedan Sporting will be held on September 16. Both match-ups will be held at the Kalyani Stadium and are slated to start at 2.45 pm.

The IFA, however, has not confirmed the venue of the derby. It could be either held at the Kalyani stadium or at the Kanchenjunga stadium in Siliguri. Likewise, the timing of the derby has also been decided upon.