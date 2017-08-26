The Department of Sports has issued a letter directing all the athletes and staff associated with the Sports Authority of India to tune in to Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio address, on Sunday, August 27, and share photos on social media of them listening in.
In a letter reviewed by Scroll.in, the government’s Department of Sports Secretary has sent out a directive to all Heads of Academic Institutions and Sports Authority regional heads to “ensure and facilitate” all their staff to listen to Modi’s radio address as there is some great news “for sports lovers in the country”. Furthermore, they are to take photographs of them listening to the program and upload them on social media. Physical education students are also asked to listen to the programme. This has been accorded “top priority,” as per the letter.
Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aired on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.
According to officials, Modi is expected to announce the details of the new Khelo India initiative by which about 1,000 sportspersons will get an yearly stipend for training while schools and universities would get funds for creating sports infrastructure.
Full text of the letter issues by the :
Dear Madam/Sirs,
I am directed to communicate that Heads of Academic Institutions and SAI Regional Heads are requested to kindly ensure and facilitate all the sportspersons, trainees, Campers, Officials , Coaches, and field Staff to listen “PM’s Mann Ki Baat – Part 35’ (PM on Radio) on 27th August 2017 at 11:00 AM” and upload those photographs in Social Media (SAI’s FB, Twitter etc,..).
All Regional heads, Stadia Administrators and Centre In-charge must ensure that every SAI trainee listens to PM’s MANN KI BAAT programme tomorrow, as there is a great news from PM for the Sports Lovers of the Country. Further, please take photographs of such listening and upload in social media of Department of Sports and Sports Authority of India.
VC LNIPE also to facilitate all Physical Education students listen to the programme.
This may please be accorded top priority.
Sathyaraj. C.M.
Staff Officer to Secretary
Deptt. of Sports
Govt. of India