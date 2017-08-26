The Department of Sports has issued a letter directing all the athletes and staff associated with the Sports Authority of India to tune in to Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio address, on Sunday, August 27, and share photos on social media of them listening in.

In a letter reviewed by Scroll.in, the government’s Department of Sports Secretary has sent out a directive to all Heads of Academic Institutions and Sports Authority regional heads to “ensure and facilitate” all their staff to listen to Modi’s radio address as there is some great news “for sports lovers in the country”. Furthermore, they are to take photographs of them listening to the program and upload them on social media. Physical education students are also asked to listen to the programme. This has been accorded “top priority,” as per the letter.

#MannKiBaat will take place tomorrow at 11 AM. Do tune in. pic.twitter.com/uSD3mF8BsJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2017

Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aired on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

According to officials, Modi is expected to announce the details of the new Khelo India initiative by which about 1,000 sportspersons will get an yearly stipend for training while schools and universities would get funds for creating sports infrastructure.

Full text of the letter issues by the :