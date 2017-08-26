Patna Pirates won their Zone B match against the Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi on Saturday at the National Sports Club of India stadium in Mumbai. This was the Pirates’ fourth win in the fifth edition of the league. In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan edged out U Mumba 26-24 in their Zone A match.

The Pirates surged ahead right from the initial moments of the match and opened a seven-point gap at half-time, with the score at 16-9. The divide between the teams only widened in the second half. While the Thalaivas tried their best to keep up, they weren’t able to up their level of play as needed.

Manu Goyat was the top-scorer for the winning team with a total raid score of 11 points. Ajay Thakur top-scored for the Thalaivas with 10 points.

Meanwhile, the Paltans rode on the back of Deepak Hooda’s eight points to defeat U Mumbai in the Maharashtra derby. Kashiling Adake did his best for U Mumbai on his part, but they were outplayed by their rivals at the end of the match.

As it stands, in the points table, the Pirates continue to be the second-placed team, behind the UP Yoddha, in the Zone B standings, with 27 points in seven matches. The Thalaivas continue to lag behind at the bottom of the standings with 14 points in total.

In the Zone A standings, the Paltans are placed fourth with 21 points in six matches, while Mumba trail their rivals in the fifth place with 17 points in seven matches.