Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini scored as Manchester United continued their 100% start to the Premier League season by beating Leicester City 2-0 on Saturday.

Leicester threatened to frustrate United when Kasper Schmeichel saved a penalty by Romelu Lukaku early in the second half, but the hosts’ pressure told in the last 20 minutes.

Huddersfield Town’s 0-0 draw with Southampton meant United went two points clear at the summit, although West Bromwich Albion will join them on nine points if they beat Stoke City on Sunday.

3⃣ games

3⃣ wins

9⃣ points

0⃣ conceded

No. 1⃣ in the @PremierLeague



Good times 😎 pic.twitter.com/Fsb6DEfTvv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 26, 2017

In keeping with their opening 4-0 wins over West Ham United and Swansea City, United dominated the first half against Leicester at Old Trafford, with Juan Mata seeing a goal ruled out for a narrow offside.

Schmeichel, son of United goalkeeping great Peter, pushed aside Lukaku’s 53rd-minute penalty after Danny Simpson had been penalised for handball.

United manager Jose Mourinho turned to Rashford and three minutes after coming on the 19-year-old broke the deadlock in the 70th minute, volleying in Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s corner.

Fellaini added a second goal eight minutes from time by nudging in a cross from fellow substitute Jesse Lingard.