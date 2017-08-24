la liga

Lionel Messi powers Barcelona to 2-0 win over Alaves after penalty miss

The striker scored a brace and missed a shot from the penalty spot for the 20th time in his career to maintain Barcelona’s perfect start this season.

by 
Gabriel Bouys/AFP

Lionel Messi scored twice and saw a penalty saved as Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the season in La Liga with a 2-0 win at Alaves on Saturday.

Without new signing Ousmane Dembele, who completed the second most expensive transfer ever by moving for $125 million from Borussia Dortmund on Friday, or the injured Luis Suarez, Messi ensured Barca didn’t lose any early ground in the title race despite a tumultuous start to the campaign off the field.

The five-time World Player of the Year missed from the penalty spot for the 20th time in his career as Fernando Pacheco produced a stunning save midway through the first half.

However, Messi wasn’t to be denied as his deflected effort opened the scoring shortly after half-time before a sweetly-struck volley secured all three points.

“We’re happy because we have overcome a difficult test,” said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde. “We’ve overcome difficult moments, we have six points and we can now move forward.”

Barca’s pre-season preparations were rocked by the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record 222 million euros.

Dembele has been bought to replace the Brazilian, but Barca’s business may not be finished with a final push for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho expected before the Spanish transfer window closes on Friday.

“We hope that by the 31st (of August) we have an even more competitive team, that is clear,” added Valverde. “We want an even better team and if there is a possibility we are open to it.”

Messi magic

Alaves shocked Barca a year ago by winning at the Camp Nou, and the hosts were left to rue a big chance missed by Ruben Sobrino at 0-0 before succumbing to Messi’s magic.

Sobrino burst past the leaden-footed Gerard Pique on the half-hour mark, but placed his shot too close to Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as he bore down on goal. Pique was involved at the other end as Barca were awarded a penalty moments later when he was hauled to the ground by Rodrigo Ely from a Messi free-kick.

However, Pacheco sprang to his right impressively to turn Messi’s effort round the post.

Visibly annoyed at himself, Messi responded with the opening goal 11 minutes after the break as his powerful low drive struck helpless Alaves defender Alexis to fly past Pacheco.

Alexis was at fault when Barca doubled their advantage 11 minutes later as his poor clearance was headed by substitute Paco Alcacer into Messi’s path to smash home on his favoured left foot.

Messi could even have had a hat-trick as he saw another effort from the edge of the box hit the bar. Elsewhere, Koke scored a sensational double as Atletico Madrid made light of Antoine Griezmann’s absence through suspension to register their first win of the campaign with a 5-1 rout of Las Palmas.

Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco got the visitors off to the perfect start in the Canary Islands inside five minutes.

Jonathan Calleri briefly gave Las Palmas hope with a towering header after the break, but Atletico instantly replied when Koke curled into the top corner from 25 yards.

The Spanish international then produced an acrobatic overhead kick from close range before Thomas Partey’s drive rounded off the scoring. Girona got their first ever win in the top flight as Pedro Alcala scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Malaga. Levante fought back from 2-0 down to rescue a 2-2 draw at home to Deportivo la Coruna thanks to Ivi’s late penalty.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.