Premier League

Jose Mourinho takes dig at 'quiet' Manchester United supporters after Leicester City win

United are at top of the table and have won all three of their Premier League matches so far, scoring 10 goals and conceding none.

by 
FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-REAL-MADRID-MAN UTD | DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

Jose Mourinho questioned Manchester United’s supporters after suggesting that Old Trafford was too quiet during Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Leicester City.

United are top of the table after substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini scored in the final 20 minutes against stubborn opponents.

At one stage, it looked as if Leicester would hold on for a point, with their goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saving a penalty from Romelu Lukaku early in the second half.

Mourinho admitted that he missed Rashford’s opening goal as he was giving instructions to Jesse Lingard, who was about to come on as a substitute.

But in discussing that moment, the United manager also expressed surprise that a crowd of 75,021 fans did not make more noise.

He said: “I didn’t see the first goal. I was speaking with Lingard because Lingard was going to be the next player to come in. I saw the ball in the net and all the guys jumping around. It was the first time I saw the crowd. They were very quiet today. It was easy to know that was a goal because it was the first time I really understood the stadium was full.”

United have won all three of their Premier League matches so far, scoring 10 goals and conceding none. They also appear to have developed a more ruthless streak, having drawn 15 league matches last season as they finished sixth.

Mourinho believes his players deserve credit for subduing a Leicester side who had scored five times in their first two matches, losing 4-3 at Arsenal before beating Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0.

‘Control’

The visitors’ England striker Jamie Vardy had few chances to impress as United centre-backs Eric Bailly and Phil Jones marked him out of the game.

Mourinho said, “We didn’t have many matches last season where we played 90 minutes with the control we had today. Vardy is a very dangerous player. I would say he is one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League. Was he dangerous today? No. Why? Because we played so well to control them. Were Leicester very dangerous against Arsenal? Yes. I watched the match many times. Were they dangerous against us? No. Why? Because of us.”

The former Chelsea manager praised his team for a brilliant showing. “So we had a very good and solid performance. After the penalty, when you miss a penalty with half an hour to go, normally there is always a little collapse, and that didn’t happen. We kept creating chances and getting corners, and in the end it was from a corner that we scored,” he said.

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare felt his players performed well in frustrating United for large parts of the game.

But having conceded the goal that lost them the game at Arsenal from a corner, he was disappointed that his players once again fell behind from a set-piece. At Old Trafford, it was a Henrikh Mkhitaryan corner that was diverted in by Rashford for the opening goal, and Shakespeare warned that it must not become a habit.

He said: “It’s a set-play. We need to be mindful that it doesn’t become an Achilles heel for us. We spoke about it after the Arsenal game and we worked on it, but we have to put it into action as well. We knew we would have to frustrate coming here. For large parts of the game, I thought we did that and did it really well. We knew they would have their moment. And the big moments, they managed to capitalise on.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.