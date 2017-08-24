‘A Legend & An Epitome Of Self Belief’: Twitter reacts to Conor’s grit and Mayweather’s win

Boxer Floyd Mayweather stopped mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their money-spinning superfight to mark his 50th straight career victory in Las Vegas on Sunday. With the win, Mayweather remains undefeated in his career.
Welterweight boxing world champion Mayweather overcame a spirited start from a brave but outclassed McGregor, dominating from the fourth round onwards. The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks.
However, taking nothing away from the gritty Irishman, Twitter reacted to his grit and Mayweather’s win.
The Indian captain was clearly impressed with the fact that the Irishman lasted more than one round, with most of the build-up centred around the fact that this would be a walk in the park for Mayweather, something all of us thought prior to the fight.
High praise from a former world boxing champion. It’s not everyday that Lennox Lewis appreciates your boxing skills.
Lewis wasn’t the only heavyweight champion to comment on the competitiveness. George Foreman had his say as well.