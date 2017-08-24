‘A Legend & An Epitome Of Self Belief’: Twitter reacts to Conor’s grit and Mayweather’s win

Boxer Floyd Mayweather stopped mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their money-spinning superfight to mark his 50th straight career victory in Las Vegas on Sunday. With the win, Mayweather remains undefeated in his career.

Welterweight boxing world champion Mayweather overcame a spirited start from a brave but outclassed McGregor, dominating from the fourth round onwards. The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks.

However, taking nothing away from the gritty Irishman, Twitter reacted to his grit and Mayweather’s win.

To all those who said @TheNotoriousMMA won't even last 1 round, he went through 10!!!! A legend & an epitome of self belief. Hats off man 👍 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2017

The Indian captain was clearly impressed with the fact that the Irishman lasted more than one round, with most of the build-up centred around the fact that this would be a walk in the park for Mayweather, something all of us thought prior to the fight.

Conner kept it interesting but he was outboxed and outclassed in the square ring. Nothing to be ashamed of tho. I like him even more now! 👍🏾 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) August 27, 2017

High praise from a former world boxing champion. It’s not everyday that Lennox Lewis appreciates your boxing skills.

For all those who didn't get to see the ending to the #MayweatherVMcGregor fight: pic.twitter.com/3lMnW7jYDW — #GirlsCount® (@manbukky) August 27, 2017

Really brave effort from @TheNotoriousMMA but @FloydMayweather is a true champion of his sport. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 27, 2017

Floyd win the fight 👊 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 27, 2017

Warriors are not the ones who always win, but the ones that always fight. You Sir, have my respect! 💪👏#ConorMcGregor #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/KeFCbFs5hf — Kevin Ortiz (@HighforHours_) August 27, 2017

Man a lot of heart!!! But 50-0....sheesh!! Respect for both of these guys. History. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 27, 2017

All the experts who trashed the (McGregor/ Mayweather fight) should apologize. It was competitive. — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) August 27, 2017

Lewis wasn’t the only heavyweight champion to comment on the competitiveness. George Foreman had his say as well.