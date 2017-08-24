SL v Ind, 3rd ODI Live: Bumrah strikes early for India after Sri Lanka elect to bat first

India will fancy their chances of wrapping up the five-match series when they lock horns with a beleaguered Sri lanka in the third One-day International on Sunday.

The visitors have a 2-0 lead in the series and can wrap up the contest with another win here before leaving for the last leg of the tour in Colombo.

3.25pm: Time for some spin. Chahal is brought in place of Bumrah. The pacer got a spell of five overs. Bhuvneshwar has bowled six overs at the other end. Pandya will take over from him. Sri Lanka 44/2.

3.10pm: WICKET! Rohit Sharma pulls off a fine catch at second slip. Off Bumrah again. Mendis departs trying to swing at a delivery bowled outside off. Sri Lanka 28/2.

Bumrah gets a breakthrough with the new ball, once again...there's merit in giving the new ball to your lead wicket-taking pacers. #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 27, 2017

2.50pm: WICKET! This time Dickwella is deemed out despite a review. The ball has pitched in line and is hitting the stumps. Two reviews in that Bumrah over. One goes in favour of the batsman, the other doesn’t. Both deliveries were similar to each other. Both had missed the bat, the latter was pitched on the leg stump and did the trick. Dickwella departs for 13. Sri Lanka 18/1.

2.45pm: LBW appeal against Dickwella. The umpire raises his finger, but, review shows the ball has pitched outside leg. The decision is reversed, he bats on.



2.35pm: Sri Lanka 6/0 after the first over.

Kedar Jadav lets a boundary slip on the very first ball of the innings to allow the hosts begin well.

Toss: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first.

India will go into the game without any changes to XI that played the first two games in the series. Thirimanne and Chandimal have come into the side with Tharanga suspended and Gunathilaka out injured.

Dinesh Chandimal was not even in the original ODI squad. Now he is opening the innings. Sri Lanka experimentation is just so random. #SLvIND — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 27, 2017

The Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Akila Dhananjay, Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga.

This is India skipper Virat Kohli’s 300th international game.