India in Sri Lanka 2017

SL v Ind, 3rd ODI Live: Bumrah strikes early for India after Sri Lanka elect to bat first

The visitors had won the first two games in the series.

by 
BCCI

India will fancy their chances of wrapping up the five-match series when they lock horns with a beleaguered Sri lanka in the third One-day International on Sunday.

The visitors have a 2-0 lead in the series and can wrap up the contest with another win here before leaving for the last leg of the tour in Colombo.

Live

3.25pm: Time for some spin. Chahal is brought in place of Bumrah. The pacer got a spell of five overs. Bhuvneshwar has bowled six overs at the other end. Pandya will take over from him. Sri Lanka 44/2.

3.10pm: WICKET! Rohit Sharma pulls off a fine catch at second slip. Off Bumrah again. Mendis departs trying to swing at a delivery bowled outside off. Sri Lanka 28/2.

2.50pm: WICKET! This time Dickwella is deemed out despite a review. The ball has pitched in line and is hitting the stumps. Two reviews in that Bumrah over. One goes in favour of the batsman, the other doesn’t. Both deliveries were similar to each other. Both had missed the bat, the latter was pitched on the leg stump and did the trick. Dickwella departs for 13. Sri Lanka 18/1.

2.45pm: LBW appeal against Dickwella. The umpire raises his finger, but, review shows the ball has pitched outside leg. The decision is reversed, he bats on.

2.35pm: Sri Lanka 6/0 after the first over.
Kedar Jadav lets a boundary slip on the very first ball of the innings to allow the hosts begin well.

Toss: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first.
India will go into the game without any changes to XI that played the first two games in the series. Thirimanne and Chandimal have come into the side with Tharanga suspended and Gunathilaka out injured.

The Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Akila Dhananjay, Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga.

Tweet does not exist

This is India skipper Virat Kohli’s 300th international game.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.