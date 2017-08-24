India in Sri Lanka 2017

‘We’ll look to give some of the other guys a go’: After clinching series, Kohli assures changes

The India captain called for more patience to be shown towards the younger players in the team.

by 
PTI

The five-match One-day International series in the bag, India captain Virat Kohli, on Sunday, said the team can afford to make changes in the playing eleven for the remaining two games. India played the same team for all three ODIs but now reserve players like Manish Pandey can get a game, reported PTI.

“We have a squad of 15, we’ll look to give some of the other guys a go. Having won the series already, we can afford to give those guys a go,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation after India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in third ODI.

Chasing a modest target of 218, India felt the heat for the second game in a row after being 61/4 in the 16th over.

Kohli, however, insisted that chasing smaller targets are not a problem for his side. “Small targets are always tricky. If it happens to you two or three times, I don’t think it’s an issue. Here, the wicket was a bit more challenging,” he said. “The last game we had a collapse. The other batsmen really applied themselves. We have to be a bit patient with the younger players,” Kohli added.

He lavished praise on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul. “He’s got 11 wickets in three games, he’s bowled really well. Last game he missed out on a five-for, but he got it this time. He’s doing a great job for us,” the 28-year-old said.

Sri Lanka’s stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera said the total they put up was below-par. “I thought it was a good wicket, so we wanted to put on a score which we could defend. Things didn’t go to our plans. We discussed about not playing dot balls in the middle. 260-275 would have been a challenging score,” Kapugedera said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.