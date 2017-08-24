Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26, U Mumba succumb to their third straight home defeat

Bengal Warriors produced a solid performance to outclass Bengaluru Bulls 32-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League at Mumbai on Friday, reported PTI.

Surjeet Singh scored eight tackle points for Bengal whereas Rohit Kumar scored seven points for Bengaluru Bulls. Jang Kun Lee also chipped in with six raid points for Bengal Warriors. Bengal Warriors have now 27 points after eight games Bengaluru Bulls have 23 points after 10 matches.

Jang Kun Lee opened Bengal Warriors’ account in the first minute with a raid point. Bengaluru Bulls in the next three minutes scored four points to lead 4-2. Deepak Narwal scored a two-point raid in the sixth minute to level the game at 4-4.

Both teams were cautious in the first 10 minutes and scored just a point till 5-5. Rohit Kumar had a quiet first half as did Jang Kun Lee. Bengaluru Bulls led 8-7 after 15 minutes. Bengal Warriors scored four points in three minutes as they went into the break 11-9.

Bengal began the second half with a bang as Virender scored a four-point raid as they led 16-10 after 22 minutes. Bengal then forced an all out in the next minute to lead 20-11. It was Bengaluru’s defence which tried to keep them in the match as Kuldeep Singh achieved a high five.

In the 33rd minute, another tackle point by Bulls reduced the deficit to seven points. Bengal led 28-21 after 36 minutes and looked in control of the match. Bengaluru Bulls tried to make a comeback in the last five minutes but Bengal Warriors saw off their challenge.

U Mumba fail to arrest slump

Dabang Delhi were calm under pressure as they thwarted an earlu onslaught from U Mumba to clinch a narrow 33-32 win. Iranian Meraj Sheykh was in scintillating form and picked up 11 points for his side.

U Mumba captain Anup Kumar saw a return to form, also stockpiling 11 points, but couldn’t help his side’s slide. Delhi were struggling in the early stages and the home side stole a march over them by opening up a four-point lead in the early stages of the game. Sheykh helped his side turn the tide somewhat.

In the second half, the match looked destined to be destined in the final exchanges as it was 20-20 after 26 minutes. Dabang Delhi picked up an all out in the 31st minute to lead 27-22 through Sheykh’s raid.

As the match entered the final minutes, Anup Kumar single-handely took the match to the final minutes with three successful raids. However, the former champions’ resurgence came too late in the day for them to snatch a win from the jaws of victory.