Pro Kabaddi League

Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26, U Mumba succumb to their third straight home defeat

Anup Kumar’s heroics went in vain as his side lost by a solitary point against Delhi Dabang.

by 
PKL

Bengal Warriors produced a solid performance to outclass Bengaluru Bulls 32-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League at Mumbai on Friday, reported PTI.

Surjeet Singh scored eight tackle points for Bengal whereas Rohit Kumar scored seven points for Bengaluru Bulls. Jang Kun Lee also chipped in with six raid points for Bengal Warriors. Bengal Warriors have now 27 points after eight games Bengaluru Bulls have 23 points after 10 matches.

Jang Kun Lee opened Bengal Warriors’ account in the first minute with a raid point. Bengaluru Bulls in the next three minutes scored four points to lead 4-2. Deepak Narwal scored a two-point raid in the sixth minute to level the game at 4-4.

Both teams were cautious in the first 10 minutes and scored just a point till 5-5. Rohit Kumar had a quiet first half as did Jang Kun Lee. Bengaluru Bulls led 8-7 after 15 minutes. Bengal Warriors scored four points in three minutes as they went into the break 11-9.

Bengal began the second half with a bang as Virender scored a four-point raid as they led 16-10 after 22 minutes. Bengal then forced an all out in the next minute to lead 20-11. It was Bengaluru’s defence which tried to keep them in the match as Kuldeep Singh achieved a high five.

In the 33rd minute, another tackle point by Bulls reduced the deficit to seven points. Bengal led 28-21 after 36 minutes and looked in control of the match. Bengaluru Bulls tried to make a comeback in the last five minutes but Bengal Warriors saw off their challenge.

U Mumba fail to arrest slump

Dabang Delhi were calm under pressure as they thwarted an earlu onslaught from U Mumba to clinch a narrow 33-32 win. Iranian Meraj Sheykh was in scintillating form and picked up 11 points for his side.

U Mumba captain Anup Kumar saw a return to form, also stockpiling 11 points, but couldn’t help his side’s slide. Delhi were struggling in the early stages and the home side stole a march over them by opening up a four-point lead in the early stages of the game. Sheykh helped his side turn the tide somewhat.

In the second half, the match looked destined to be destined in the final exchanges as it was 20-20 after 26 minutes. Dabang Delhi picked up an all out in the 31st minute to lead 27-22 through Sheykh’s raid.

As the match entered the final minutes, Anup Kumar single-handely took the match to the final minutes with three successful raids. However, the former champions’ resurgence came too late in the day for them to snatch a win from the jaws of victory.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.