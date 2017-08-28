formula one

Lewis Hamilton edges out Sebastian Vettel to win Belgian Grand Prix thriller

The Briton, who registered his fifth win of the season, is only seven points behind his Ferrari rival in the drivers' championship.

by 
Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton completed his 200th Grand Prix in victorious style on Sunday when he claimed a much-needed win for Mercedes to trim Sebastian Vettel’s championship lead to seven points.

The 32-year-old Briton made the most of his record-equalling 68th pole position to take the lead, but had to survive some concerted attacks from Vettel’s Ferrari before emerging triumphant for the fifth time this season.

It was the three-time world champion’s third Belgian victory and the 58th of his career, lifting him back into serious contention for the title.

Another victory in next Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix could give him the lead for the first time this year.

Four-time champion Vettel came home second ahead of Australian Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull, Finn Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari and his compatriot Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

“It’s been a strong weekend for myself and the team,” said Hamilton.

“Sebastian put up a great fight, but this is what I said I came to do here and so I did it.”

Vettel said: “It was good fun, but it was intense. I was waiting for Lewis to make a mistake – and he didn’t – and he was waiting for me – and I didn’t.

“We did a lot better than at Silverstone. And next week is our home race. A good day overall.”

After an emotional demonstration lap by Mick Schumacher, 18, to mark the 25th anniversary of his father Michael’s maiden victory at the 1992 Belgian race, there was a keen sense of anticipation ahead of the start.

Luckless Verstappen

In perfect, if humid conditions, with an air temperature of 22 degrees and the track at 23, and in front of an estimated 125,000 crowd including an ‘orange army’ of 80,000, Hamilton pulled away from his record-equalling 68th pole position to lead into La Source and resisted Vettel’s attack at Eau Rouge.

Hamilton built up an early head of speed.

By lap 10, Hamilton was 1.7 seconds clear of Vettel but behind the luckless Max Verstappen, in the second Red Bull, had been forced to retire with another power failure, his sixth early departure in 12 outings.

There was an almost audible sigh of despair from the massed Dutch fans all around the circuit.

“I can’t believe this,” said the 19-year-old.

Hamilton pitted after 12 laps in 2.3 seconds and rejoined fourth, passing the race lead to Vettel. Almost immediately, Raikkonen, third, was put under investigation for failing to slow for yellow flags – and was hit with a 10-seconds stop-and-go penalty.

On fresh tyres, Hamilton made short work of passing the Finn and when Vettel pitted, after Bottas had been in, he was swiftly back into the lead.

Vettel resumed in second and after one flying lap cut the Briton’s lead to 0.7 seconds. By lap 18, it was back to 1.5 with Bottas third 6.9 adrift.

The two title contenders remained in close contention for several laps until, following another enforced retirement for Fernando Alonso and his powerless McLaren Honda, the Safety Car was deployed on lap 30 following another acrimonious collision between the two Force India cars.

Their crash came when Perez appeared to ‘close the door’ on his team-mate Ocon as they exited La Source, the Mexican suffering a puncture and Ocon a damaged front wing.

Racing resumed on lap 33, Hamilton streaking away before Vettel stormed back to attack through Eau Rouge and up the hill towards Les Combes – the pair running almost side by side as the stubborn Englishman resisted and kept his lead.

Having survived the re-start, Hamilton rebuilt his lead to 1.6 seconds with eight laps remaining, but team-mate Bottas fell to fifth behind Ricciardo and Raikkonen.

Vettel persevered, closing the gap to a second. “What sector is the faster?” asked an anxious Hamilton, the pair lapping in almost identical times. With four remaining, his lead was 1.170 seconds.

The tension was palpable on Mercedes’ foot-twitching pit wall, but Hamilton extended his lead to 1.4 seconds with two laps to go and pulled further clear on his final lap to win by 2.3 seconds.

Nico Hulkenberg finished sixth for Renault with Romain Grosjean of Haas and Felipe Massa of Williams completing the top eight.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.