‘Sounds good but I’d prefer someone else’: Nadal on potential semifinal against Federer

Rafael Nadal has a lot going for him at the US Open 2017. Not only has the Spaniard re-claimed the world No 1 ranking, but he also has a relatively easier draw to contend with. Granted that his arch-rival Roger Federer also finds his place in the top-half as the third seed, but the potential semi-final contest between the two nemeses has been seen as an important by-play of the eagerly awaited fortnight.

“Five matches [for each] remain, so ten matches, ten victories to have that match. A lot of points and games to play, so now is not the moment to think about that,” stated Nadal in his pre-tournament press conference. “For me, I think about [Dusan] Lajovic. That’s my goal,” he pointed about his first-round match against the 85th ranked Serbian.

Nadal was equally honest in admitting that the Swiss was one opponent he didn’t want to face in the semi-final, despite the makings of the draw. “If I am in semi-finals, no. I prefer to play against another one. It is obvious, no? I am not that way,” was Nadal’s cheeky response. “Sounds very good, but the real thing [is], I prefer to play against another player, an easier one [player] if it’s possible.”

He went to on elaborate his rationale for not having to continue the Fedal rivalry at Slams.

“I know you want to hear the other way, that I would love to play with him. I understand that is going to be great for our history. [It] is true that we played in all Grand Slam finals,” he observed. “We never played here and for sure this year we are not going to play in finals. [The] finals are more special than semi-finals, in that case,” he said.

A Major waylaid with injuries

Along with the possible continuation of a newly re-ignited rivalry, a significant development that has played out in Flushing Meadows this year has been that of the top-10 players in the ATP ranking, five have been forced to sit out the tournament with injuries.

While wrist injuries and consequent rehab have taken out Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic, Stan Wawrinka is out of the season with a knee injury. Two-time former Novak Djokovic, too, was forced to end his year early with a recurring elbow injury. And Andy Murray became the latest casualty to withdraw from the tournament.

“Don’t forget that we are not 21 anymore,” Nadal commented about the spate of injuries. Drawing focus particularly towards the likes of Wawrinka, Djokovic and Murray, he added, “Stan is 32, you know, I think. I am 31-and-a-half almost. Novak is 30. Andy is 30. Yeah, we are not that young anymore, so it’s normal that we had some things, and I tell you because I had much more things [injuries] than all my competitors.”

That the 15-time Grand Slam champion has, then, climbed back to the top of the game despite numerous injuries is an achievement in itself. But, as the two-time former US Open champion summed it up, being the world No. 1 was only secondary to getting a chance to play at the US Open.

“I’m here at the US Open, and doesn’t matter if I am No 1 or not,” Nadal mentioned. “[The] only thing that matters is try to work well and try to be ready for the first match and try to play a good US Open. That’s my goal.”