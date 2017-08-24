US Open 2017

Buoyed by a two-week break, Roger Federer ready for US Open challenge

The 36-year-old won the title at Flushing Meadows five times consecutively from 2004-’08.

by 
Pete Staples/ USTA

Roger Federer has been tennis’ renaissance man throughout the 2017 season. The 36-year-old’s sheen has, however, got slightly dented with a back injury – sustained in the final of the Montreal Masters in August – marring his otherwise clean progression through the months this year. But, despite this unexpected setback, the five-time former champion will once again take centre-stage at the US Open.

In order to give his aching back a respite, Federer withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters, where he is a seven-time former champion. And it is this decision, the 19-time Grand Slam champion expects to hold him in good stead across the fortnight in Flushing Meadows.

“I mean, two weeks after the finals is a long time, so because you’ve got two weeks you can take your time, you know,” mentioned Federer in his pre-tournament press meet.

“So, the first week was really just trying to feel better, get better, get back on the court at some stage. I have been on the practice courts since last week. I have been playing sets the last few days, and I’m really happy [about] how I’m feeling, you know, few days out of the first round here now,” he further added.

Federer also noted that players on the professional Tour often played through injuries. “Some things just hurt and some things just don’t, but some things you [players] maybe are carrying, you know, maybe like a wrist problem or Achilles thing sometimes just lingers for like three to six months sometimes,” shared Federer.

“If you don’t address it or it doesn’t go away you just play with that pain for some time. It’s easily acceptable, but you’re [players are] feeling it, especially the first few steps when you get out of bed, all these things. For the most part, yeah, you do feel your body.”

It’s all about the backhand

Image Credit: Pete Staples/ USTA
Federer’s six-month break from the Tour last year to give his fatigued body time to replenish itself has now come to be seen as a restorative treatment adopted by his peers on the circuit. And while, his decision helped him to win five titles this year, it has also brought into focus certain improved elements of his game – specifically his backhand.

Federer’s backhand has, then, come to be the defining point of his 2017 resurgence. Unlike in the past years, the newer version of Federer frequently stepped in on the baseline to take control of the point through his backhand. This has been a contrast to the years before, when he used to go back behind the baseline for his backhand shot before merely trying and putting the ball back in play.

Asked if being aggressive was a key he had sought to improve during his extended off-season in 2016, Federer noted, “I think it [the off-season] just played off hitting a lot of balls, like you say, backhand down-the-line, taking it early, figuring out in my head.”

But, despite his successes with his backhand, Federer did mention that it was a different story in trying to bring about its execution in the practice sessions and in the matches.

“Playing aggressive is not easy every single day. It’s almost easier just to make shots rather than just always being creative,” said the world No 1, adding, “It’s been a great year, and I hope we can keep playing like this.”

