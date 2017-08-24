‘Side effects of batting with Rohit Sharma’: Twitter reactions to MS Dhoni’s power nap at Pallekele

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been called ‘Captain Cool’ and other similar “cool” nicknames more times than we can count. Calm in the face of chaos, he was once again India’s pillar in the six-wicket victory with an unbeaten 67 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Sunday.

But the more striking image was his reaction in the face of rowdy behaviour from Sri Lankan supporters. The wicketkeeper-batsman was the literal picture of “chill” when crowd troubles halted India’s chase for over half an hour.

India were 210/4 after 44 overs, needing another eight runs to win, when players were sent back into the dressing room, when the crowd began throwing bottles into the field of play. Security forces were called to clear the spectators from some of the sections in the gallery before the match resumed.

Rohit Sharma was batting on 122 and M S Dhoni on 61 when play was halted. And while everyone else tried to get the match back in play, Dhoni decided it was a good time to catch a power nap... on the field.

To nobody’s surprise, the hilarious photo of MSD lying face down on the cricket ground was the toast of Twitter. Check out the best reactions to, jokes and memes on “Sleeping Dhoni”

