Sri Lanka’s worries deepen as senior batsman Dinesh Chandimal is ruled out of rest of ODI series

Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the remaining two one-dayers against India after fracturing his thumb while batting at Pallekele, his country’s cricket board said Monday.

Chandimal, who was playing his first match of the series Sunday, sustained the injury while negotiating a bouncer from fast bowler Hardik Pandya.

India won the day-night game, the third of five matches in the series, by six wickets to take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

“Test Captain Dinesh Chandimal will be out of action for the rest of series after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The batsman would consult a specialist in Colombo to help the board get an idea of the timeline of his recovery, SLC added. The fourth one-dayer will be played in Colombo on Thursday with the fifth and final match slated for Sunday at the same venue.

The only Twenty20 between the sides is on September 6.