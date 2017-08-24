India in Sri Lanka 2017

Data check: The one graphic that shows when Rohit Sharma gets going, he scores big

The 30-year-old brought up his 12th ODI century in the third ODI.

PTI

India opener Rohit Sharma played another match-winning knock for India on Sunday. The 30-year-old brought up his 12th ODI ton as he led India to a comfortable six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third game of the ongoing five-match series.

With India four wickets down with just 61 runs on the board in their chase of 218, Sharma took charge and anchored the effort as India looked to seal the series, having won the first two games in the series. He remained unbeaten on 124 and was part of a crucial 157-run stand with former skipper MS Dhoni. The fifth-wicket partnership knocked the stuffing out of hosts, who were aiming for a win that would have kept the series alive.

His knock was made all the more special, considering he circumstances that it came in. Returning to the India side after a prolonged absence due to injury, pressure was on Rohit to hit the ground running, considering the mounting competition.

The Mumbai-lad, though, has more or less sealed his place in the India playing XI, with the mountain of runs under his belt in the limited-overs format. Not only has Rohit been consistent, he has made a habit of notching up big hundreds when representing India in coloured clothing.

Here’s the graphic that proves it.

Graph: Anand Katakam
Out of his 12 centuries, Sharma has managed to surpass the 120-run mark 10 times. It is only natural, that the marauding batsman should also hold the record for the highest individual score in ODIs - 264 (against Sri Lanka in 2014) and also the only batsman to score two double hundreds. When he gets going, he makes it count.

