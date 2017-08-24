US Open 2017

Where is the Gen Next? These charts show how the ‘Big Four’ have dominated tennis

For the last 13 years, only four players have reached the No 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

by 
Reuters/AFP

Over the last decade, the top half of men’s tennis has been largely dominated by only four players, an occurrence rarely seen in sport.

Since Wimbledon 2003, a staggering 52 out of 57 Majors have been shared among five men – Roger Federer (19), Rafael Nadal (15), Novak Djokovic (12) and Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka (3 each).

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray are old by tennis’s historical standards — all are 30 or above, and Federer is the oldest at 36. But instead of fading away like other greats of the game, they’ve continued to push the sport as they’ve aged.

The graph below shows that despite the onslaught of time, these four players have remained close to the top of the rankings, even with the competitive nature of the game.

Their collective dominance has been so complete that for the last 708 weeks, no other male tennis player outside these ‘Big Four’ has been No 1 in the world.

Graphic by Anand Katakam
Graphic by Anand Katakam

With Nadal regaining his No 1 ranking after a 37-month absence, this domination looks unlikely to change soon despite the injury setbacks.

With Djokovic and Murray out of the US Open due to injury, it’s almost impossible not to believe that Nadal and Federer will benefit from their absence especially since both are playing some of their best tennis.

Where is the next generation?

Another huge advantage for both Nadal and Federer is that the younger players aren’t really breaking into this group. At the ongoing US Open, we have already seen some of top-billed youngsters crash out. Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov – the winners of the last two Masters tournaments before the Grand Slam and Top 10 players – lost out in the second round.

As it stands, the current top-20 in the rankings has eight players who are over 30 years of age and seven players between the age of 25 and 29 are in the top 20. Only a small group composed of Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios, Lucas Pouille and Jack Sock are the players below 25 that have broken into the top 20.

Only Zverev, Thiem and Kyrgios have been able to compete with Big Four, but don’t have the same kind of consistency. If they do manage to beat one of the top players in a tournament, rarely a Major, they are unable to follow it up with a series of wins, as was evident during the last Grand Slam of the year.

Till the younger players begin performing consistently, it is tough to see the Big Four dominance fade away. As Federer said after his second-round win over Mikhail Youzhny, “Changing of the guard is going to come at some stage. Could very well be next year. But I still predict it’s going to take a few more [years].”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.