la liga

‘I’m no Neymar’: Barcelona’s new wonderkid Dembele shrugs off comparisons to Brazilian

The 20-year-old French player was roped in from German club Borussia Dortmund for €105 million.

by 
Barcelona via Twitter

French wonderkid Ousmane Dembele shrugged off comparisons with Neymar and insisted he still has much to learn, despite becoming the second most expensive player in history as he was presented by Barcelona on Monday.

The 20-year-old’s €105 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund could rise to €145 million with add-ons depending on his performance, as Barca splashed out to fill the gap left by Neymar’s own world record €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’m not here to replace Neymar,” said the Frenchman. “I will try to make good progress. I am only 20 years old and have a lot to learn. That’s why I came to this big club.”

‘Honour to be a part of Lionel Messi’s team’

Dembele will form a fearsome forward line alongside five-time World Player of the Year Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as Barca aim to wrestle the Champions League and La Liga titles back from rivals Real Madrid.

And Dembele expects to learn firsthand from Messi, who he described as the best player in history. “It’s an honour to be a part of Lionel Messi’s team,” added Dembele. “He’s a great player, the best player in the world, the best in the history of football and I am very happy to play in his team. I will learn, watch how he plays, and how he is on and off the field.”

Dembele’s Barca career got off to an inauspicious start as his presentation in front of 18,000 waiting fans at the Camp Nou was delayed for nearly two hours due to a paperwork issue in releasing his registration from Dortmund. With the supporters’ patience tested there were whistles during the delay and chants for Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign.

Barca’s fading fortunes

Barca’s board has been under huge pressure due to the club’s fading fortunes on the field and being caught cold by Neymar’s decision to leave. The attendance was also well down on the 50,000 fans that welcomed Neymar on his presentation four years ago. “With a player like Ousmane we have a competitive team that can aim, like every year, for the greatest success,” said Bartomeu.

Dembele finally emerged in Barca’s famous red and blue strip, sporting the number 11 jersey vacated by Neymar However, he will have to wait until at least September 9 to make his debut when Barca host Espanyol in a Catalan derby.

Dembele announced himself as one of Europe’s top prospects with a stellar season at Dortmund, scoring 10 goals, after joining from Rennes for just €15 million a year ago.

However, he had been suspended by Dortmund since he boycotted training on August 10 in protest after the German club rejected Barca’s first bid. Dembele becomes Barca’s fifth signing of the summer after Marlon Santos, Gerard Deulofeu, Nelson Semedo and Paulinho.

And the Catalan giants intend on completing at least one more deal before the transfer window closes on Friday with Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho top of their wish list. Coutinho, 25, hasn’t played for Liverpool since submitting a transfer request to try and force through a move earlier this month. “My intention is that another player will come, if possible two,” said Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.