‘This girl isn’t going anywhere’: Twitter weighs in after Sharapova’s upset win over Halep

A former champion and a former world No 1 up against a player in-line to become the world No 1 for the first time in her career. As far as first round matches went, one couldn’t have asked for a better one than the contest between Maria Sharapova and the second ranked Simona Halep.

The Russian went in with a 6-0 win-to-loss record against the Romanian and kept up her clean sheet at the conclusion of the two-hour-42-minute encounter, with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win. Understandably, Twitter, came up with a potluck of reactions that summed up the significance of the result over again. Here’s, then, a few of Twitter’s best on Sharapova’s upset over Halep:

She’s baaack.



Maria Sharapova wins her first match at a major since January 2016. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/81nQ228ROQ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) August 29, 2017

Maria Sharapova is the 1st women's wild card to beat a top-2 seed at a major since Kim Clijsters beat No. 2 Serena Williams at 2009 US Open. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 29, 2017

Maria Sharapova wins one of most compelling matches of 2017 (and best Slam R1 ever?) beating #2 Simona Halep 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Felt like final. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 29, 2017

There were a couple of oblique references, too. About formerly unexpected upsets, and also about the reason why Sharapova was out of the circuit:

It appears that Maria Sharapova has transformed into Roberta Vinci. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) August 29, 2017

Maria Sharapova was probably doping up when she took her 7 minute bathroom break after Simona Halep won her set 🙄 #USOpen — Joseph (@lecheconcoffee) August 29, 2017

Watching the #ArthurAshe crowd cheer #MariaSharapova like that marks a very sad day for tennis. #USOpen — Kennedy Maraj (@kennedymaraj) August 29, 2017

Sharapova NEVER showed this emotion in... her entire career. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 29, 2017

There were a few implications on the rankings too. Not just for Halep, but also for Sharapova given that with the additional upset of the seventh seeded Johanna Konta in the fourth quarter, Maria Sharapova is in the reckoning to make it to the quarter-finals at least.

For Halep to be #1 after #USOpen

- Muguruza can't reach R4

- Svitolina can't reach SFs

- Pliskova can't reach F

- Woz, Kuz & Venus can't win — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 29, 2017

Maria Sharapova up to #134 with tonight's win. She needs to reach the QFs to comeback to the top 100. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 29, 2017

But, the best description of the win, perhaps came from the woman herself even as it gave an indication of what the match meant to her: