US Open 2017

Venus Williams celebrates 20 years at US Open with opening-round win

The 37-year-old former champion beat qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to maintain a 19-0 record first round record.

by 
Twitter/@USOpen

Venus Williams celebrated her 20th anniversary at the US Open on Monday as the tournament celebrated 20 years of Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she claimed two of her seven Grand Slam titles.

Williams was a 17-year-old upstart with beads in her hair when she rallied to defeat Latvia’s Larisa Neiland 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 in the first round of the 1997 US Open in her Flushing Meadows debut on her way to her first Grand Slam final, which she lost to Martina Hingis.

“It has been 20 wonderful years,” Williams told the crowd after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 first-round victory over Slovakian qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova. “I’m not sure there are going to be 20 more.”

Since Williams became the first unseeded US Open women’s finalist since 1958, she has won the 2000 and 2001 US Opens and five Wimbledon crowns, including her most recent Slam title in 2008.

But this season, at age 37, Williams has turned back the clock, reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the Australia Open.

She lost to Spain’s Garbine Muguruza on the All England grass and to her pregnant sister Serena at Melbourne last January.

She reached Arthur Ashe Stadium having played in two Grand Slam finals in a year for the first time since 2003, marveling at the largest venue in tennis from her airplane window.

“It’s massive. When I was flying in, we flew right over it,” Williams said.

“A certain excitement I get to play there. It’s a privilege. It’s an honor. I take it quite seriously. Everybody does.”

Asked what her career timetable might be, the oldest woman in the US Open said, “I don’t know. We’ll see. I have no plans. Zero.”

Well, she has one. With 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena giving birth in the next few weeks, Venus will become an aunt for the first time as an adult. It’s one of the few adventures the sisters haven’t been able to fully share in their careers.

“It’s definitely a different experience, especially for she and I, because we spent our whole lives so focused on work,” Venus said. “So when you have an experience that is not work, it’s pretty intense. It’s a completely different experience for both of us.”

‘It won’t be forever’

Tour life without Serena has Venus spending more time down memory lane than just a landmark night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I definitely have adjusted at this point. It takes time,” Venus said. “There are moments where you have very distinct memories of togetherness.

“I’ve been able to remember those and be fond or have some longing or happy memories, all those feelings. But the plan is hopefully that it won’t be forever.”

Until Serena is able to return as doubles partner and singles star, something she has said her goal would be to do in time to defend her Australian Open title in 2018, Venus will have to settle for some coaching advice from afar.

“We always coach each other pretty much. We know what it’s like to be out there,” Venus said. “It’s like I know I relate to her, she relates to me. I know exactly what it feels like. It’s great to get advice from someone like that.”

Especially when your game is making a return to star form like that of Venus.

“I feel like my game always rises a lot in the bigger events,” she said. “That’s what I feel like, like I’ll be ready to play when push comes to shove.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.