US Open 2017

‘I gave it everything I had,’ says dejected Halep after first-round upset against Sharapova

Following her first-round defeat, the world No 2 now has a 0-7 win-to-loss record against the five-time Grand Slam champion.

by 
Garrett Ellwood/ USTA

Despite all Simona Halep’s work preparing for the US Open, the second-ranked Romanian could not prevent her worst nightmare from coming true – a first-round loss to Maria Sharapova.

The 146th-ranked Russian wildcard improved to 7-0 lifetime against Halep with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 triumph Monday on the New York hardcourts, marking Halep’s 30th Grand Slam appearance without a title.

“I’m sad, of course, losing this match, but I think I give everything I had,” Halep said. “She was better. She was serving better. My serve was very bad today.”

Halep arrived at the US Open off a humbling 6-1, 6-0 loss to Garbine Muguruza at the Cincinnati final two weeks ago, her third loss in as many months with a chance to take the world No 1 ranking for the first time in her career.

She also stumbled on the verge of the top spot by losing the French Open final and a Wimbledon semi-final, both after taking the first set.

And then of all the people she could have faced in the US Open draw, Halep was handed a five-time Grand Slam champion and former world No 1 in her first Grand Slam match since a 15-month doping ban – a motivated foe with a total mastery over her.

“Was very tough. Was not like first-round match. But this is the draw. I cannot say anything else,” Halep said.

“It’s the luck. It was a tough one for first round, for sure. But still I think I played OK. She played really well. It was a good match. It was good for the fans.”

Halep gave herself credit for battling back from 4-1 down in the second set to force a third.

“I just stayed there. I didn’t think that I had lost the match. I just kept fighting,” Halep said.

“I started to play a little bit more relaxed after that score. Then I got the confidence back. I didn’t lose the confidence during the match because I felt I was very close, also in the first set.”

What Halep said she didn’t feel was any serve timing.

“Maybe because was night. I didn’t practice night. But these are excuses. I just had to try something else, but I didn’t.

“She was very strong today. She hit everything. Some balls were really good and I couldn’t even touch them.”

Halep said she never saw Sharapova’s tears of joy after the match, her own sorrow too great to focus upon much else.

“I didn’t see that moment because I was pretty sad that I lost the match,” Halep said. “I think it’s a big victory for her. She was staying away so many months. She’s coming now. She played really well. So maybe that’s why.”

‘I have to go and work harder’

Halep connected on 67% of her first serves, but not enough of them were effective enough to frustrate Sharapova.

“The percentage maybe was good, but was too slow. She could attack the return very easy,” Halep said. “So that’s why I think I lost so many serve games. That’s maybe why I lose the match. I’m pretty sure about that.

“I gave everything I had. Today she was stronger. I have just to go and work harder.”

One thing Halep doesn’t consider herself is unlucky, even with an opener against Sharapova.

“I’m very lucky person that I have this life, the chance to play in the top for so many years,” Halep said. “I’m not thinking that I’m unlucky person. I’m very lucky.”

And she has her plans sorted for the next couple weeks – “Racquets away, holiday, then work again.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.