US Open Day 1 highlights: Sharapova is back, Tomic clearly isn’t and more

A very emotional Maria Sharapova won her first match on return to Grand Slam tennis, fourth seed Alexander Zverev played a tough match against qualifier Darian King that stretched past 2 AM, Bernard Tomic, David Ferrer, Johanna Konta were the notable first round casualties on the first day of the US Open.

Dive in for all the on and off court action from Day 1 at at Flushing Meadows.

The Big News

Emotional Sharapova stuns Halep

Former world number one Maria Sharapova made a triumphant return to Grand Slams after a 15-month doping ban, outlasting second-ranked Simona Halep 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at the US Open.

The 30-year-old Russian, who had only one hardcourt tuneup match due to a nagging forearm injury, swatted 60 winners with 64 unforced errors, setting the tempo and baffling Halep at times in a tension-packed thriller.

Sharapova, who tested positive for meldonium at last year’s Australian Open, was playing her Grand Slam match since a quarter-final loss to Serena Williams then. Ranked 146th, she returned in April but the French Open snubbed her for a wildcard entry and she missed Wimbledon with a thigh injury.

Zverev survives King assault

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, the top-ranked player in his half of the draw, saved two set points in the first tie-break and downed stubborn Barbados qualifier and Slam debutant Darian King 7-6 (11/9), 7-5, 6-4.

In a match that went past 2 AM, with the first set lasting 81 minutes, Zverev dug deep to hold on to the advantage in the tie breaker and went on to capture the other two sets.

Wimbledon champ Muguruza advances

Spanish third seed Garbine Muguruza advanced to the second round of the US Open on Monday by defeating American Varvara Lepchenko 6-0, 6-3.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Muguruza, who has never made it past the second round in four prior appearances on the New York hardcourts, next faces the later winner between US qualifier Claire Liu and China’s Duan Ying-Ying.

Seventh seed Konta knocked out

British seventh seed Johanna Konta crashed out of the US Open in the first round on Monday, ending her slim hopes of becoming world number one.

Konta was beaten 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 by Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, who goes on to face either Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia or Sweden’s Johanna Larsson for a place in the last 32.

Quotable Quotes

– Maria Sharapova after her three-set win over Simona Halep

“Some people started joking around about it. One comedian in Montreal took a selfie with me. They are calling it Shapo-fashion.”

– Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov on his habit of wearing a flap at the back of his hat to keep the sun off his neck.

“It’s a win-win for everyone. Hopefully he can keep doing this for a long time.”

– John Isner on Roger Federer’s longevity

“Well, I did well this week, made a lot of money. I don’t think I’m in their $30 million liquid assets to join their team. Hopefully one day.”

– US qualifier JC Aragone on winning $43,000 for making the first round but not enough to concern his former colleagues at JP Morgan Chase, where he worked as an intern last year.

“I’m not the smartest person in the world.”

– Australia’s Bernard Tomic

“Being from Spain this is too early for me. I like better to play in the afternoon.”

– Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza after seeing off Varvara Lepchenko 6-0, 6-3 in a match starting at 11 a.m. in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

From the sidelines

Celeb watch

The opening ceremony featured US acting talents Alec Baldwin and Mariska Hargitay, singing star Shania Twain as well former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and Henrik Lundqvist, the goaltender of the New York Rangers ice hockey team.

Record crowd

US Open chiefs claimed an all-time opening day and night attendance record on Monday with a combined 61,839 fans coming through the gates. The previous opening day-night record, set on August 31, 2015, was 61,392.

Steve Johnson no fan of New York City

“Where I live now (Redondo Beach, California), nobody seems to be in a hurry. Here everybody seems to be in a hurry, which is fine. I enjoy the excitement and the buzz for this couple of weeks. I don’t know if I could live in Manhattan year round and do it,” said the 27-year-old.

Fashion watch

There was a lot of buzz about the choice of outfits on the first day, from Sharapova’s crystal-encrusted black dress similar to her championship-winning kit in 2006 to Sascha Zverev’s vintage Adidas kits (complete with high socks.)

Sharapova's dress is giving me a headache. Yet I can't look away pic.twitter.com/2xaW5DENRv — Michael Gallo (@Galloots) August 29, 2017

Simona Halep is wearing a very 80s centric outfit tonight at the US Open @PhilHecken @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/gJHBQMP5Z4 — Chris Howell (@ChrisHHowell) August 29, 2017

With inputs from AFP