Badminton world championships

Mentally and physically tiring: PV Sindhu on marathon World Championships final against Okuhara

The Rio Olympics silver medallist thought the summit event was not her day.

IANS

Shrugging off the disappointment of losing the epic World Championships final at Glasgow, PV Sindhu, on Tuesday, said she is happy she could at least change the colour of the medal by bagging a silver at the event after two previous bronze medal finishes, reported PTI.

Sindhu went down fighting 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in a heart-stopping marathon summit clash that lasted for an hour and 50 minutes at the Emirates Arena at Glasgow. “After the final match, I felt upset but I thought ‘never mind’. I thought it is over now; from next day it was normal,” Sindhu said.

The 22-year-old previously won bronze in the 2013 and 2014 editions. She added: “It is one of the best [achievements] after Rio [Olympics]. World Championship is something different. It was bronze earlier. I am happy that I changed the colour to silver.”

Sindhu had earlier revealed she had aimed to do exactly that at the start of the event – go one step further than the semi-finals.

Talking about the thrill-a-minute final, the Olympic silver medallist said: “It was tiring mentally and physically. You think you have to get a point, she [World Champion Nozomi Okuhara] was also tired. It was not my day.”

Asked if a new trend of matches lasting for a longer periods, she replied in the affirmative. “Definitely, it is not going to be easy any more. We have to fight for each point. Anything can happen (in the match),” she said. Sindhu also said it she felt great to hear that people looked up to her, and that many prominent personalities wished her on social media.

Hope this will continue, says coach P Gopichand

Chief National Coach P Gopichand expressed happiness at Sindhu and Saina Nehwal winning medals and men’s players K Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth putting up good performances in the World Championships.

Gopichand also hoped Sindhu will continue her good run after winning two big medals at a young age. “At 22, she has won big medals, hopefully this will continue,” he said. Gopichand said it was great to receive wishes from the top level in the government, including Prime Minister, for good performances in Badminton.

