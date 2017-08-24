BCCI constitution draft will be ready by September 8, says CoA head Vinod Rai

On Tuesday, Vinod Rai, head of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), said the draft of the new BCCI constitution will be ready by next week, reported PTI.

“It is a work in progress. We (COA) are meeting on September 8 in Delhi, where we will finalise the constitution,” said Rai after the meeting.

On August 23, the Supreme Court had instructed the COA to prepare a draft of the new constitution as per the Lodha panel recommendations. The court ordered that the draft constitution will be prepared by August 30. Asked whether they could meet the September 30 deadline for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) elections, Rai said: “It all depends on Supreme Court’s go ahead.”

However, the COA members refused to comment on Saurashtra CA appointing Niranjan Shah as CEO to ensure a backdoor entry for the ineligible administrator.

The Committee of Administrators (COA) also instructed BCCI not to scrap the Duleep Trophy from the domestic calendar after the tournament was removed, keeping technical committee chairman Sourav Ganguly in dark.

“The Duleep Trophy has been restored. It will be held and logistics will be worked out. We have told BCCI not to scrap it. It should be there. It is a very prestigious tournament and it should be held. It will be held this season,” said COA member Diana Edulji.

The decision to drop Duleep Trophy was unilaterally taken by a top BCCI official, contrary to decisions taken by the technical committee headed by Ganguly.

It was decided at the technical committee meeting in Kolkata last month that the BCCI will continue with their pink ball experiment that started during the previous season. However, when BCCI released domestic fixtures for the season few days back, Duleep Trophy was not scheduled. Ganguly in fact shot off a letter to BCCI General Manager MV Sridhar asking why the First-Class event has been scrapped.