Amritpal Singh becomes first Indian to sign up for Australia’s National Basketball League

NBL side Sydney Kings offered the centre a full-time deal after he impressed during their rookie camp.

Australia’s Sydney Kings announced the singing of India captain Amritpal Singh for the new National Basketball League season, thereby becoming the first representative from his country to sign for a club in the division.

Another Indian, Vishesh Briguvanshi was also on the radar of the NBL clubs. Last month, the former captain signed a one-year training deal with Adelaide 36ers. The 26-year-old centre, Amritpal caught the attention of the Kings after he impressed during their rookie camp, which was in June.

The Kings decided to give Amritpal a longer run, taking part in the Atlas Challenge tournament in China. The seven footer was instrumental in Kings toppling Lithuania, amassing 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Sydney Kings Managing Director Jeff Van Groningen praised the Indian’s hard work and professionalism, tipping him to be an asset with the set up, “We welcome Amritpal to our organisation. We take our responsibility as a member of the global basketball community very seriously and endorse the NBL’s focus on ‘bridge-building’ with those that share an interest and passion for our great game both in India and within the Indian community here in Australia.

We are excited at what Amritpal can contribute to the Kings as a strong, rebounding big man and we look forward to contributing to his rising career. He is young in the game but secured this opportunity through hard work and professionalism”, he was quoted as saying on the Kings’ official website.

Sydney Kings Head Coach Andrew Gaze praised Amritpal, singling out his rebounding skills, “Amritpal was a very strong contributor to the Kings’ offseason program, particularly during our invitational tour to China.

His rebounding was a major factor that allowed us to win the Suzhou event, and he also picked up our overall playing philosophies and schemes quite quickly”, Gaze said.

The Sydney Kings begin their National Basketball League 2017/2018 season against the Adelaide 36ers on October 7.

