Unlikely, beautiful, astonishing: Twitter reacts to West Indies’ epic Test win at Headingley

The West Indies team chased down a seemingly tough target of 322 with more than four overs to spare on Tuesday’s final day at Headingley against England to script one of the most famous Test wins of all time on Tuesday.

Shai Hope led the way with 118 not out as the West Indies on a Test in England for the first time in 17 years. None of Hope’s previous 11 Tests had yielded a hundred.

But this match saw the 23-year-old Barbados batsman score two, with Tuesday’s knock following his first-innings’ 147.

And social media was abuzz after this famous win, of course.

Cricketers, West Indies or otherwise, were full of praise.

I was speaking to @BrianLara about the test result and I said it was much needed for @westindies and world cricket! Well done @wiplayers 👍🏻 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2017

Remarkable turnaround by @westindies no one gave them hope after the first test, they obviously had huge belief. 🙌#EngvWI — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 29, 2017

Maybe those who were overly harsh on the @westindies after the last test will eat humble pie tonight! What a performance — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) August 29, 2017

Fantastic win by @westindies. Character and guts. Congratulations to Shai hope and the entire team — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) August 29, 2017

Remarkable victory by @westindies .Magical twin centuries by @ShaiDHope .West Indies should be mighty proud of this mammoth effort.#ENGvWI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2017

And of course, many a neutral’s favourite West Indian commentator, had his say.

"Cannot think of a more astonishing victory since we've been watching test cricket", Messieurs Atherton & Holding. @westindies gr8 win👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — ian bishop (@irbishi) August 29, 2017

The cricket-watching community couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Don't know if England thought they couldn't lose. I didn't think they could lose to be honest. West Indies have proved many wrong today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 29, 2017

Only West Indies unite global cricket — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) August 29, 2017

In the 35 years I've been watching Test cricket, I can't think of a more unlikely result. Or a more beautiful one. #ENGvWI — Dileep Premachandran (@SpiceBoxofEarth) August 29, 2017

I can't immediately think of a more astonishing Test win in recent years. And a more heart-warming one. #ENGvWI — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 29, 2017

Shai Hope, a hope for West Indies in test. A star is born. #ENGvWI — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) August 29, 2017

Hope just substantiated that hope is a good thing, may be the best of things, and no good thing ever dies. #ENGvWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 29, 2017

They've done it! If any team needed a Test win, it was @westindies . Away in ENG, chasing down 322 made it bigger & better. New #Hope! — Jaspreet Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) August 29, 2017

Magnificent, defiant West Indies cricket team performance at Headingley, beating England: first win away for 5 years: momentous. #Windies — David Conn (@david_conn) August 29, 2017

Well, of course there were (bad) puns.