Unlikely, beautiful, astonishing: Twitter reacts to West Indies’ epic Test win at Headingley

The West Indies team chased down a seemingly tough target of 322 with more than four overs to spare on Tuesday’s final day at Headingley against England to script one of the most famous Test wins of all time on Tuesday.
Shai Hope led the way with 118 not out as the West Indies on a Test in England for the first time in 17 years. None of Hope’s previous 11 Tests had yielded a hundred.
But this match saw the 23-year-old Barbados batsman score two, with Tuesday’s knock following his first-innings’ 147.
And social media was abuzz after this famous win, of course.
Cricketers, West Indies or otherwise, were full of praise.
And of course, many a neutral’s favourite West Indian commentator, had his say.
The cricket-watching community couldn’t stop gushing about it.
Well, of course there were (bad) puns.